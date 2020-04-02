  1. Iran
Apr 2, 2020, 6:16 PM

Nearly 17k recovered from Covid-19 in Iran: health official

Nearly 17k recovered from Covid-19 in Iran: health official

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 50,468 on Thur., with a total death toll of 3,160 and 16,711 recovered.

As he said, some 2,875 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

Jahanpour went on to say that 16,711 cases have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Jahanpour put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 124, which brings the total death toll to 3,160 in Iran.

Up to the present date, 69 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19, he added.

Iran is presently in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

MNA/TSN2235053

News Code 157177

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News