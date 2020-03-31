Iran calls for peaceful settlement of conflicts over Nagorno-Karabakh

In remarks on Monday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the upcoming elections in the disputed Karabakh region, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any measure leading to the escalation of tensions and disputes in the region.”

Pointing to the plans to hold elections in the geographical region known as Nagorno (mountainous) Karabakh, Mousavi said, “We believe whatever measure that further complicates the path to the settlement of disputes between our two neighboring states, namely the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, must be avoided.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed the need for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the international principles and law.

In earlier remarks in December 2019, he said "our stance toward the Karabakh conflict is clear, and we have announced it within the framework of the international law."

“Iran is ready to cooperate on reducing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 and escalated into armed clashes after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Sporadic tensions and border skirmishes have continued in the region despite a ceasefire signed in 1994.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan; however, it is governed by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

MNA/MFA