Iran voices unity against coronavirus with Azerbaijan, Armenia

Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced unity under the virus outbreak with Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov Maharram Oglu and Armeni's Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Zarif voiced Iran's readiness for transfer of knowledge to the named countries in this regard.

In previous conversation with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on March 25, Zarif had described measures taken by Iran in the fight against coronavirus outbreak under US cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran. The two sides also exchanged their views regarding transit cooperation and also cooperation in scientific and technological fields.

Some countries, including Azerbaijan, have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 3,993 with 64,586 confirmed cases since the outbreak.

