Iran wants relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan unaffected by Karabakh conflict

The Iranian official made the remarks in a reaction to the sidelines of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's meeting with his Iranian religious fellows during his last week’s visit to Tehran, where some flags were hoisted in Armenian about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ghasemi underscored that Iran condemns the act.

“As I have announced repetitively, Iran’s stance toward its neighbors is vivid and our neighbors are our priorities in foreign policy,” the spokesman admitted.

“Iran seeks expansion of firm ties with its neighbors based on mutual respect and no interference in each other’s interior affairs,” he added.

On February 27, Tehran and Yerevan signed two economic cooperation agreements during a visit by Nikol Pashinyan to the Iranian capital.

