Some opposition media outlets seeking tension between Iran, Azerbaijan

He pointed to some media outlets opposing Azeri government on the construction of “Khodaafarin and Qiz Qaleh Si” dams on Aras River and said, “these media outlets are trying to create tension between Tehran and Baku.”

With publishing reports on the agreement inked between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan on the construction of the aforementioned two dams on Aras River, some opposition media outlets in Azerbaijan have recently claimed that Azeri government has agreed with the construction of two bridges on Aras River by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tehran is using the bridges for separatist regime in mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region, he emphasized.

These media outlets have also claimed that these two dams will be constructed by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Aras River which could lead to flooding near border villages of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis stated.

