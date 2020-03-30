FM Zarif calls US sanctions amid coronavirus pandemic ‘medical terrorism’

According to the Iranian Minister, Iran has a strong healthcare system, but, thanks to the US’ illegal blocking of Iran’s sources of income, Tehran’s access to medicine and medical equipment becomes impossible, according to TASS.

"This leads to a humanitarian catastrophe. Although Iran is a country that has rich fossil reserves, including oil and gas, it does not have, thanks to the US-imposed sanctions, funding sources, necessary to provide aid to the people who suffered from the coronavirus," Zarif wrote.

"Anti-Iranian sanctions also prohibit the procurement of drugs and medical equipment by the Iranian government. Restrictions in banking and financial sectors, imposed against Iran, harm humanitarian import. Due to American threats, European medical equipment makers do not trade with Iran and do not sell us medical goods."

The Iranian Minister noted that the US engages in "economic and medical terrorism" against Iran in various forms.

"From a legal point of view, such actions are not only terrorism against Iran, but also are a crime against humanity and the global community," Zarif underscored. "In the current sensitive moment, the only thing America can do is to not obstruct Iranian fight with the coronavirus and not to disrupt international aid delivery."

"This is the time when the global community must play its real role, to make its loud voice be heard. The global community must come to its senses and help Iran, in order to stop the economic, medical and drug terrorism," the minister concluded.

According to the latest data, more than 724,000 people contracted the disease; about 34,000 people died. Iran reports more than 41,000 cases and 2,757 deaths.

MNA/TASS