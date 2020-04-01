Covid-19 claims over 42k lives globally

The US has 188,592 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 4,055 people have died from the respiratory illness caused by the pathogen.

Next comes Italy with 105,792 of coronavirus patients and 12,428 dead cases.

Spain, China, Germany, France, and Iran follow next.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 8,464 on Wednesday morning, with 95,923 confirmed cases.

The number of COVID-19 infections in China continues to drop. In mainland China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,554, while the total death toll increased to 3,312.

On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed infections reached 44,606 in Iran, with the total death toll of 2,898.

