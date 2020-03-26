Iran coronavirus updates: 29,406 confirmed cases, 2,234 deaths, 10,457 recovered

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 2,389 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 29,406.

Some 10,457 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

It is a matter of regret to say that COVID-19 global pandemic has so far taken the lives of 2,234 people in Iran, with 157 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

To date, more than more than 50 million people have been screened for COVID-19 and the National Mobilization Plan to combat coronavirus is run in the country and is considered as a successful pattern for other countries.

