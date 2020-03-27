  1. Iran
Iran coronavirus updates: 32,332 confirmed cases, 2378 deaths, 11,133 recovered

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – As of Friday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2378 with 32,332 confirmed cases and 11,133 recovered.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 2,926 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 32,332.

Some 11,133 patients infected by the novel coronavirus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he added.

It is a matter of regret that in the past 24 hours, 144 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 2,378, he said.

According to the Health Ministry spokesman, 2,893 patients are in critical condition.

“The social distancing project has been put into effect on Friday through serious and effective cooperation from all executive bodies in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus and will continue until April 3. The program will be extended if necessary,” Jahanpour maintained.

