“MSF” capacities to be used for foreign nationals living in Iran: Iran's Health ministry

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Head of Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that potential and capacity of Doctors Without Borders, also known by the acronym of French name MSF, will be used for offering quality medical services to foreign nationals living in Iran.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Thu. and added that group of Doctors without Borders is in Iran and has visited healthcare and medical facilities of the country.

“If interested, we can propose places to them to offer medical services to foreign nationals residing in Iran,” Jahanpour emphasized.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country, different countries helped Iran in this field, he said, adding, “to date, Iran has accepted humanitarian aid packages from all countries in the fight against coronavirus except US and Zionist regime.”

