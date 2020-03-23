Pakistan FM pens letter to EU’s Borrell to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus outbreak

In his letter, Pakistani foreign minister stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran faces serious restrictions in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus.

He reminded position adopted by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift US anti-Iranian sanctions according to the humanitarian affairs and added, “we recognize challenges facing the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against COVID-19.”

He urged the international community to take immediate steps in supporting Iran with the aim of saving lives of its people affected by coronavirus.

He called on the European Union to pay due attention to the aggravation of situation, caused by COVID-19, in Iran and severe economic problems facing the developing countries and helping lifting of tough sanctions imposed against Iran.

MNA/IRN83724963