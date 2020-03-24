Iran’s envoy calls for strengthening friendly ties between Iran, Pakistan

In a message on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, he congratulated the National Day to the noble nation of Pakistan and announced, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the independence of Pakistan and its people from the very beginning and considers it [Pakistan] as one of important Islamic countries."

Pakistani people have always shown resistance against problems and difficulties, he stressed.

The envoy also congratulated the Eid al-Mab’ath [when the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad [S] was appointed for the Divine mission] and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

MNA/4884976