No. of coronavirus patients in hospitals, death tolls reducing nationwide: Pres. Rouhani

A great number of prisoners have been released [on leave] in cooperation with the Judiciary Branch amid spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, across the country, Rouhani emphasized.

He made the remarks on Tue. in Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and added, “entry of coronavirus patients to hospitals in provinces of the country has registered a significant decline, the issue of which shows that drastic measures have so far been taken in the country to contain the disease.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the self-sacrifice and relentless efforts of doctors and nurses in health network of the country and called on people to comply with recommendations issued by the Health Ministry and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Turning to the closure of training and shopping centers, he said, “all educational-training and shopping centers should be closed, except those stores which sell food and hygienic products.”

Being updated...