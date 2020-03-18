US deliberately causing humanitarian disaster in Iran

"By imposing its sanctions on Iran, the United States is preventing the delivery of the necessary medical equipment to patients infected with the coronavirus," the statement reads. The Iranian embassy described the situation as "a deliberate humanitarian disaster," whose scale is not limited to the Islamic Republic.

"Such actions against Iran, in particular, by the US government, are no longer a legal or economic issue. Any person who prevents another country with a population of more than 80 million people from being able to purchase humanitarian goods, such as medicines and medical equipment, in the international market to combat the coronavirus violates international law," the diplomatic mission stressed.

Tehran says the US' sanctions have seriously hampered the country's efforts in fighting against the pandemic.

On the same day and also in a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi lamented the fact that some Non-Aligned Movement member states, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco and the al-Hadi regime in Yemen, have issued an official statement against Iran’s call on the United States to lift the unlawful and unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Washington announced a fresh round of sanctions on Tehran as a continuation of its so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign while Iran is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/PR