Mar 17, 2020, 11:30 PM

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of convicts

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of Iranian convicts on the occasion of Eids of al-Mab’ath, Rajab and New Iranian Year.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tue. agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of the eligible inmates, convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, whose sentences had been realized up to March 18, 2020.

The decree came on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as God’s messenger, and the New Iranian Year [to start March 21, 2020] and Eid al-Rajab..

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such approvals on various celebratory occasions.

