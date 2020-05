Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of 3721 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The pardon comes on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the main Muslim holidays, concluding the fasting month of Ramadan.

