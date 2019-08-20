Felicitations on Eid al-Ghadir

Prophet Mohammad announced his appointment on the way back from his last Hajj pilgrimage fourteen centuries ago.

Shia Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Ghadir today.

Eid al-Ghadir comes eight days after another great festivity, called Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice – an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

Mehr News Agency staff and management felicitate all Muslims on this auspicious occasion.