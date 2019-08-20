  1. Culture
Felicitations on Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Tuesday is Eid al-Ghadir, which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) -- the first Shia Imam -- as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

Prophet Mohammad announced his appointment on the way back from his last Hajj pilgrimage fourteen centuries ago.

Shia Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Ghadir today.

Eid al-Ghadir comes eight days after another great festivity, called Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice – an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

Mehr News Agency staff and management felicitate all Muslims on this auspicious occasion.

