TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Imam Ali (AS) is a symbol of faith, courage, justice, leader, helper of the poor, orphans and the needy.This year, Eid al-Ghadir Khumm is celebrated on August 20 which marks the appointment of the First Shia Imam of Muslims, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Islam’s most revered figure, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.