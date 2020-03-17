IHCHR condemns non-discriminatory violation of Iranian nation’s rights by US

In this statement, it is reiterated, “in the face of US many hostile moves that have violated ‘right to progress’, ‘right to prosperity’, ‘right to peaceful life’, and ‘right to health’ of the Iranian nation, special rapporteur in his recent report has mentioned only a few minor and fully selective cases and basically, he has ignored the long list of US brutal acts waged against the Iranian nation in a recent year. The special rapporteur has not taken any action to prevent continuation of US blind violence committed against the Iranian nation in practice.”

In this statement, some of US hostile moves taken against Iranian people over the previous year has been mentioned as follows, “imposing sanctions against the countries which continue to buy Iranian oil, introducing Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, imposing sanctions on Iranian steel, iron, copper and aluminum industries as well as Persian Gulf Petrochemical Company, imposing new sanctions against Central Bank of Iran and National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI), etc. are some of the US hostile moves taken against the Iranian people.”

