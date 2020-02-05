China, Iran to witness spring in mutual trade: envoy

Answering a question of Mehr news agency about the economic aspects of virus outbreak on world economy and mutual trade ties with Iran, Ambassador Chang Hua provided the following data:

"The coronavirus has had a significant impact on China's economy," he said.

"The virus outbreak will have influences in short-time and how far the impact will go relies on the time we can beat it," he added.

He elaborated that on February 3. when the Chinese stock market resumed operation after holidays, the main indices of the market witnessed a decrease of eight percent but yesterday they registered growth of one present and today an increase of three percent.

“This proves that the markets are passing their panic period,” the Ambassador said.

Speaking about Iran-China economic cooperation he said, “it is improving despite the pressure of the third country [the US].”

“The US has unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA and is interfering with Iran’s economic ties with other countries.”

“Despite such difficulties, we are boosting bilateral ties with Iran,” he noted.

“China condemns US’ unilateral moves and backs its ties legal ties with Iran,” he added.

“In 2018, Iran-China mutual trade stood at $31 billion and in a timespan between January 2019-November 2019, mutual trade volume was $22 billion, registering a decrease of 30 percent year-on-year.”

“Third countries are interfering with Iran’s trade ties and have made some Chinese companies reduce relations with Iran,” he lamented.

“As I am informed, in the first nine months of 2019 foreign trade volume of Iran stood at $60 billion, while its trade ties with China was one third of the said amount,” he said.

“China is the biggest trade partner of Iran and the two sides will witness a spring in their mutual ties in future,” he underscored.

Also, in the press conference, the envoy briefed reporters about the outbreak of coronavirus and answered various questions in this regard.

He, in particular hailed the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the issue underlining that FM Zarif has been the first foreign minister among world countries who has announced support for China.

The Ambassador, also expressed gratitude for Iranian foreign ministry's stances and support besides other Iranian officials including Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan.

The Chinese ambassador referred to the recent tweets of FM zarif and those of Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson Abbas Mousavi as good examples of Iran's support for China under the present tough conditions.

He named the stance of Iranian officials and media as "impartial and fair".

He also thanked those Iranian people and children who have announced their support for China via their tweets or video clips in social media.

Chinese Ambassador showing reporters a clip of Iranian children speaking in Chinese, announcing support for China.

Lamenting about the US stance towards the virus outbreak in China and measures done by the Chinese government, he said, "China feels responsible for its people and does the same about all people in the world."

"In last days of January, WHO managing director visited China and hailed our measures in combating and curbing the virus," Hua said, "He hailed China's measures as an example for the world of coping with a contagious disease."

"China is against the US abuse of the situation," he underlined.

"The American officials have made irresponsible remarks," he said.

He quoted Iranian health minister saying "a virus does not know borders," adding, "I hope the one or two countries to cooperate with China facing the situation instead of abusing it."

