‘Driving Lessons’ set for 14 intl. screenings in March

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

This March, the Iranian short will be having a busy schedule for screening at various international film festivals across the world, including the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US, Beirut International Women Film Festival in Lebanon, the 26th International Short Film Week Regensburg in Germany, the 8th Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival in Hungary, and the 9th Elles Font Leur Cinema in France.

‘Driving Lessons’ had previously won the Best Narrative Short award at the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival in the United States, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, and the special jury award at the 18th Topaz Film Festival by Women in Film Dallas.

