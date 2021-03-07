Track 143 goes on screen in Women Intl. Day ceremony in Spain

The ceremony will continue from March 5 to 17, with the screening of various films by women filmmakers.

The ceremony was held through video conference with the participation of Narges Abyar the director of the film and Ahmad Pabarja the Iranian Ambassador to Ecuador as well as representatives from Uruguay, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and Latin America.

The purpose of holding this ceremony is to celebrate female filmmakers and to portray their works in the context of International Women's Day.

‘Track 143’ tells the story of a mother waiting for her son who has been missing in Pre-operation Valfajr during the war. She looks forward to her son's return for many years until she finally receives his bones brought to her in a coffin instead. The film has attended several international festivals and garnered a number of awards as well.

