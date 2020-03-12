  1. Culture
‘Goodbye Olympic’ to vie at West Chester filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian short film ‘Goodbye Olympic’ directed by Mojtaba Pourbakhsh has made it into the competition program of the 16th Annual West Chester International Short Film Festival in the US.

'Goodbye Olympic' tells the story of a female rower who encounters problems on her way to qualify for the Olympic games.

The Iranian short has been selected to take part at the 16th Annual West Chester International Short Film Festival in the US.

The Annual West Chester festival is dedicated to short films, up to 30 minutes in length, submitted by independent filmmakers from around the world. Submissions are juried by a panel of industry professionals and winners are chosen according to content, innovation, and technical execution, according to the event's organizers. 

This year's event is set for April 24 – 26, 2020.

‘Goodbye Olympic’ has already attended a number of international events including, the Triste Para Sempre (Sad Forever) Film Festival in Portugal, and the Mediawave Film Festival in Hungary.

