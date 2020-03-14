‘Goodbye Olympic’ goes to Houston filmfest. in US

'Goodbye Olympic' tells the story of a female rower who encounters problems on her way to qualify for the Olympic games.

The Iranian short has been selected to take part at the 16th Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival (aka HAAPIFEST) in the US.

The Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival started in 2004 to highlight and celebrate the diversity of AAPI culture, food, and family, according to the event's organizers..

HAAPIFEST is a free immersive, multi-day celebration of film, music, and art, showcased by a dedicated committee of volunteers.

The 16th edition of the event will be held on 4-14 June 2020.

Prior to this screening, 'Goodbye Olympic' will be taking part at the Annual West Chester International Short Film Festival in the US, set for April 24 – 26, 2020.

The Iranian documentary has already been screened in a number of other festivals in Italy, Hungary and Portugal.

