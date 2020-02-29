‘The Cycling Wind’ goes to Animac filmfest. in Catalonia

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

It will be screened along with other titles from Switzerland, France, Germany and Argentina on Feb. 29 and March 1.

Animac is the International Animation Film Festival of Catalonia and is organized by the City Council of Lleida and the Regional Government of Catalonia. It is a non-competitive festival that takes place in Lleida, Spain. It shows a selection of the best animation done all over the world.

The 23rd Animac Festival kicked off on 27 February and will run through 24 March 2020.

‘The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, and 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France.

