Two Iranian animations to vie at Canterbury Anifest in UK

‘The Cycling Wind’, directed by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi and ‘The Dog That Was Ill’, directed by Parvin Tajvid, are two productions of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults that have been selected for screening at the 12th edition of Canterbury Anifest in the UK.

The two Iranian titles will be screened at the festival’s main venue on Sunday.

‘The Cycling Wind’ is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

Canterbury Anifest, an award-winning animation festival, describes itself as "the largest annual event of this kind in the South East". It was founded in 2007, and since 2016, the festival has been run by a group of media lecturers at Canterbury Christ Church University.

The 12th edition of the event kicked off on February 29 and will wrap up today.

