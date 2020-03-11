'Asho' to vie at Millennium filmfest. in Belgium

Directed by Jafar Najafi, ‘Asho’ is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

'Asho' has received a special mention at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film in Germany.

Other Iranian documentaries taking part at the festival are ‘No Place for Angels’ by Sam Kalantari and ‘The Marriage Project’ by Hesam Eslami.

The 12th edition of the Millennium Documentary Film Festival will take place from March 27 to April 4 in the capital Brussels.

Every year, 80 documentaries from around the world are screened at various categories of the Millennium Festival.

