Parl. proposes to withdraw $2-$3bn out of NDF to combat ‘coronavirus’

Parliament Health Commission Member Behrouz Bonyadi made the remarks on Mon. and added, “in a joint session held between Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Minister of Health Saeed Namaki, it was proposed to provide the Ministry of Health with $2 to $3 billion out of the National Development Fund (NDF) for the provision of necessary medical equipment needed to combat coronavirus outbreak across the country.

As of Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 237 with 7,161 confirmed cases.

In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of patients with COVID-19 to 7,161.

So far, 2,391 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Globally, COVID-19 has so far infected 110,092 people in 109 countries, claiming 3,831 lives.

Besides Mainland China and Iran, South Korea with 7,382 patients and 53 deaths and Italy with 7,375 infected cases and 366 deaths are the two mostly-affected countries.

