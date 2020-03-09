Larijani urges all organizations to comply with decisions taken by Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ

He revealed the new bylaws approved in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)) which require all organizations to comply with the decisions taken by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters to contain the disease across the country.

Speaking in today’s session of Parliament held in the presence of Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki to review the latest developments and measures taken in the country to fight against coronavirus, he said, “the outbreak of coronavirus has become prevalent in the country. Despite effective measures taken in this regard, it is a matter of regret to say that this virus has spread in more than two provinces in the country.”

He pointed to the performance of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and added, “the Headquarters should enjoy enough power to combat the disease drastically. Therefore, bylaws were approved in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) that oblige all organizations and departments to follow up the guidelines as instructed by the headquarters.”

Widespread measures were taken in the country in the fight against coronavirus, he said, adding, “outbreak of coronavirus have entangled more than 100 countries in the world and this issue has brought about adverse effects both in healthcare and economic terms.”

In this session, the health minister, who heads the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, provided legislators with the latest measures taken by the ministry in this field.”

