Alireza Karimi may undergo surgery as Olympics postponed

He suffered a knee injury in late December 2019 at the World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, northeast Iran. Doctors have used a non-aggressive PRP therapy combined with special training to treat his injury so that he could reach the 2020 Olympics. In early March, he announced his return to the mat and continuation of his training in his hometown Karaj.

Now, as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year, the medical team of the wrestling federation is going to inspect the extent of Karimi’s injury and perform surgery if it is required. Karimi needs to win the required points in qualifying events to secure his ticket to Tokyo.

Iranian freestyle team has so far gained three out of six quotas for the Olympics. The qualifying events have been postponed for 2021.

