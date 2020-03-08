Iran coronavirus update: 6,566 infections, 194 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 6,566 infection cases, 743 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

Some 2,134 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, the official added.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,600 people, and infected over 106,211- the majority in mainland China.

China has reported a total of 80,696 infected patients with 3,097 deaths.

South Korea with 7,134 patients and 50 deaths and Italy with 5,883 infected cases and 233 deaths stand at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Next, comes Iran with 5,823 of coronavirus patients and 145 dead cases.

France, Germany, Spain, Japan, USA and Switzerland follow next.

