Russia ready to coop. with Iran in cyber security

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali in Russia on Sat.

In this meeting, the two sides, while reviewing cooperation existing between media of the two countries, emphasized the significance and effective role of Media Cooperation Committee for the two countries.

Given the sanctions imposed by western countries against Iran and Russia and their efforts to undermine the real image of these two countries in the international arena, Volin emphasized the need for significance of developing bilateral cooperation with the aim of countering the fake propaganda of western media against the two countries of Iran and Russia.

While hailing successful organizing of the 2nd meeting of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee in Russia, Iranian Ambassador to Russian Federation Kazem Jalali stressed the key role of media in clarifying positions and also showcasing the real image of countries throughout the world.

Turning to the readiness of Iranian media for expanding cooperation with Russian partners, Jalali added, “Iran is ready to host the 3rd meeting of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee so that media companions of the two countries can exchange their views for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.”

