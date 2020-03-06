Russia urges US against politicizing IAEA report on Iran nuclear program

“With all respect to US officials whose status is much higher than mine let’s be honest: attempts to make a big political case from non-traditional #IAEA report on access to some sites in Iran have no prospect. There is practically nothing to speculate about,” wrote Ulyanov in a tweet on Friday.

In a report released on Tuesday, the IAEA repeated the claim that it had identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

Commenting on the claims, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi demanded Iran’s “clarifications” over the so-called undeclared sites.

In response, Iran’s permanent representative to the IAEA said the Agency’s request for clarification or access to additional locations based on unfounded claims does not oblige Iran to comply with the said request.

“The IAEA’s request for clarification or additional access on the basis of fabricated information provided by spy services, including the Zionist regime, is not only inconsistent with the Agency's founding documents and the verification regime, but it also makes no obligation for Iran to comply with these demands,” Gharibabadi said.

“If countries do not take fundamental actions against such conspiracies, their national sovereignty will be compromised,” the Iranian diplomat stressed.

