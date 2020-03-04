Iran, Swiss foreign ministers discuss coronavirus over phone

The two officials discussed the latest of the Covid-19 outbreak across the world, Iran’s measures to contain the virus, and collective actions needed to confront the disease.

Earlier in the day, Zarif held a phone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide on the same issue.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the outbreak has climbed to 92 with 2,922 confirmed cases. The body’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour added that 522 patients have recovered.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.

Mainland China reported 119 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 4, putting the country’s total infections at 80,270 and a death toll of 2,981.

