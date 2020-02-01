439 mining, industrial projects to be inaugurated during Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies

With the inauguration of the said on development projects, new employment opportunities will be generated for approx. 22,400 job-seeking people directly.

He revealed the construction operation of 10 large industrial projects during Ten-Day dawn ceremonies.

From among the projects ready for operational, 74 main mining and industrial projects have been selected, total of which will be put into operation in the presence of responsible officials, the deputy industry minister added.

MNA/IRN83654817