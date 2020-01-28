  1. Economy
28 January 2020 - 15:31

Minerals account for 25% of non-oil exports share: Industry min.

Minerals account for 25% of non-oil exports share: Industry min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said that minerals account for 25% of the country’s total non-oil exports share.

He put the total value of non-oil exports at about $40 billion, 25 percent of which belongs to the export of minerals, which accounts for $10 billion.

He made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of the pilot of technology and extraction of rare soil elements and other strategic elements in Alborz province on Tue. while putting the total value of mining and mineral production in the country at $22 billion.

Fortunately, the country's share of non-oil exports has not decreased despite sanctions, he said, adding, “effective steps have been taken in order to use modern methods instead of the traditional ones for the export of minerals.”

MNA/IRN83651517

News Code 155065

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News