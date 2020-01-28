Minerals account for 25% of non-oil exports share: Industry min.

He put the total value of non-oil exports at about $40 billion, 25 percent of which belongs to the export of minerals, which accounts for $10 billion.

He made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of the pilot of technology and extraction of rare soil elements and other strategic elements in Alborz province on Tue. while putting the total value of mining and mineral production in the country at $22 billion.

Fortunately, the country's share of non-oil exports has not decreased despite sanctions, he said, adding, “effective steps have been taken in order to use modern methods instead of the traditional ones for the export of minerals.”

