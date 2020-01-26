Iran achieved 80% self-sufficiency in auto parts manufacturing

Iran has achieved 80 percent self-sufficiency in manufacturing of auto parts, said Beyglou on Saturday.

Domestic parts manufacturers are able to play a key role in creating a boom in the country's manufacturing and employment sectors, in addition to playing their leading role as the auto industry’s intermediates, Beyglou added.

Iran will expect an increase in the automotive industry’s production next year, he said.

In this regard, Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, the acting director of the industry department of Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, also said, “The policies of government and Industry Ministry are all in line with supporting domestic production and all necessary laws and regulations including those on tariffs are to strengthen domestic production to achieve more self-sufficiency.”

