Iranians protest against anti-Muslim violence in India

The protesters voiced their deep concern over what is happening in India and the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in the country.

The protesters urged the India government to respond about its anti-Muslim measures.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is following up on the issue through many channels and we have heard that some Muslim countries have had some movements, according to Iranian officials.

In a tweet released on March 2, FM Zarif wrote, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

MNA/FNA13981213000724