3 March 2020 - 11:30

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Bulgaria on national day

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations to the Bulgarian people and government on the occasion of the country’s National Day, hoping for increased cooperation between the two countries.

In a message to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Rouhani congratulated the National Day to him and the Bulgarian nation.

The Iranian president expressed hope that Tehran-Sofia ties would be further deepened and expanded regarding the great potentials that exist.

He further wished Radev health and success and the people of Bulgaria prosperity and felicity.

On March 3, 1817, Bulgaria was liberated from the Ottoman Rule that had lasted for five centuries. On the day, the San Stefano peace treaty was signed, thus putting an end to the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish war of liberation. The peace treaty gave Bulgaria many rights, including the right to maintain independent international trade relations and have its own army and police. In 1990 March 3 was declared a national holiday with a decree of the State Council and the National Assembly.

