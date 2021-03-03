Pres. felicitates his Bulgarian counterpart on National Day

Addressing his Bulgarian counterpart in a message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Rumen Radev and the people of Bulgaria on the National Day of the country, which is being marked on March 3.

"I hope that the relations between the two countries will expand in all political, economic, and cultural fields and in order to establish and maintain international peace and stability", said Rouhani.

The Iranian president also wished health and success to the Bulgarian president Rumen Radev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Bulgaria.

On March 3, 1817, Bulgaria was liberated from the Ottoman Rule that had lasted for five centuries. On the day, the San Stefano peace treaty was signed, thus putting an end to the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish war of liberation. The peace treaty gave Bulgaria many rights, including the right to maintain independent international trade relations and have its own army and police. In 1990 March 3 was declared a national holiday with a decree of the State Council and the National Assembly.

