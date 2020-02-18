IKAC to build new aircraft hangar for local company

With the initiation of the project, IKAC and Qeshm Airlines will build a new aircraft hangar in an area of 16,000 square meters, said IKAC’s managing director, Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei.

He added that cooperation between IKAC and airlines would lead to expansion of the aviation area, development and profitability of the airlines.

Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last fiscal year that ended on March 20, 2019, to register a 19% decline.

More than 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from the airport during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018, The figures show 19% and 14% decline YOY.

MNA/IKAC