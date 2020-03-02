China to deliver 3rd consignment of Covid-19 test kits to Iran tonight

In its tweet on Monday, the embassy announced that the third consignment of Chinese medical aid including cooronavirus test kits and some other medical equipment to combat the virus will be transported by Mahan Air to Tehran.

Iran has hailed China's efforts and aid to the Islamic Republic.

On February 29, Red Cross Society of China delivered the second cargo of humanitarian aid, including 50,000 test kits, to Iran's Health Ministry to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Prior to that China had delivered its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Iran to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. It was included 20,000 coronavirus test kits.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 66 with 1501 confirmed cases.

Deputy Minister of Iran’s Health Ministry Alireza Raiesi made the announcement on Monday, saying that of the total 1501 infection cases, 523 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

291 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 89,075 people in 67 countries, claiming 3,053 lives.

Several European and Asian countries have also announced new cases in the past day, and Qatar became the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case.

