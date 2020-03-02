US offered help to combat COVID-19 in Iran 'suspicious': Mousavi

Mousavi said Americans are using the issue as a propaganda tool against Iran.

He described that, same as other countries, the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has been sudden and the Islamic Republic has been prepared to combat the unwanted guest.

Asked about Trump's message delivered via Switzerland to Iran, he said "since the outbreak of the virus in Iran, we have been observing the US-led anti-Iranian propaganda campaign and know about the measures the Americans have taken to reduce Iranian nation's morale."

We are doubtful about US' offer for help, since as they have shown before, such remarks are just political rhetorics and not a real offer for help, he said, adding "We do not need them."

Earlier on February 29, Mousavi dismissed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim about an offer to help Tehran fight the outbreak of coronavirus as "hypocritical" and politically-motivated, aimed at distracting the world public opinion.

"The claim on helping Iran fight the coronavirus by a country that led to extensive pressure on the Iranian people through its economic terrorism and even blocked the way to the purchase of medicine and medical equipment is a ridiculous claim and a political and psychological play," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Mousavi added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had been in close contact with many countries in order to supply pharmaceutical and health needs to contain the outbreak of the disease. Iran has obtained the means of support to that end through certain friendly countries, he noted.

