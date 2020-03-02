Police ready to fight coronavirus alongside medical staff: police chief

He made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines with Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, saying that due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, police forces are ready to fight against the virus alongside medical staff.

Police special units can help to disinfect public places, he added.

Disinfecting streets and public places is on the agenda of different cities as a measure to fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Iran. In this regard, firefighters and IRGC forces have joined the efforts to implement the hygienic measures to disinfect public places in Iranian cities.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 54 with 978 confirmed cases, according to a senior official in Iran’s health ministry on Sunday.

MNA/IRN 83698134