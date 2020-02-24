Over 5 tons of narcotics seized in Hormozgan Prov. last month

Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Monday that following a series of intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics forces identified and confiscated 175 drug smugglers and a total of 5,747kg of different drugs during the last month since (20 Jan. - 2o Feb.).

The consignments contain 4,245 kg of opium, 1,327 kg of hashish, and 124 kg of heroin, 900 grams morphine and 50 kg of other illicit drugs, he added.

According to the police chief, two drug trafficking gangs also dismantled in this period.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/ 4861746