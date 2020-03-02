Police bust 340kg of drugs in Yazd

Head of the anti-narcotics police of the Yazd province Colonel Ali Afkhami said the drugs, including 295kg of opium and 55kg of hashish, were seized in three operations from three vehicles two vehicles in the province’s inspection stations within the past 24 hours.

Five offenders were also captured during the operation, he added.

In another report on Sunday, Colonel Afkhami had announced seizing 233 kg of illicit drugs from two vehicles during the inspections on the same day.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern parts of the country, which borders Afghanistan.

According to Colonel Afkhami, over 30,000 kilograms of different drugs have been captured in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started in March 2019).

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN83697710