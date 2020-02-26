Iranian police seize 244 kg of drugs in Semnan province

The Police Chief of Semnan Province the Second Brigadier General Abdollah Hassani made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that 244 kilograms of opium have been seized in the joint operation of Semnan and South Khorasan provinces.

Two smugglers have been captured and one vehicle seized in this regard, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

