FM hosts extraordinary meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating HQ

As headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari, the meeting was held in order to review trade exchanges’ problems with neighboring countries.

While hailing efforts and measures taken by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the fight against outbreak of coronavirus, official known as COVID-19, concerns of Iran’s foreign trade partners were reviewed in this meeting.

In addition, decisions were adopted with regards to the facilitation of border transits and trade exchanges with neighboring countries.

This meeting was attended by the representatives of the ministries, executive organizations and private sector of the country.

