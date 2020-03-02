  1. Politics
FM hosts extraordinary meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating HQ

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry hosted an extraordinary meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating Headquarters late on Mon. in order to study the trade problems with neighboring countries.

As headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari, the meeting was held in order to review trade exchanges’ problems with neighboring countries.

While hailing efforts and measures taken by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the fight against outbreak of coronavirus, official known as COVID-19, concerns of Iran’s foreign trade partners were reviewed in this meeting.

In addition, decisions were adopted with regards to the facilitation of border transits and trade exchanges with neighboring countries.

This meeting was attended by the representatives of the ministries, executive organizations and private sector of the country.

