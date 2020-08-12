INOTEX 2020 Exhibition kicks off online

This year, due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the exhibition will be held online and the visit to the exhibition will be online too.

The exhibition was held in the presence of Vice President for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari, Head of thePardis Technology Park Mehdi Saffarinia, , and the Secretary of the Exhibition Sajjad Abbasi on Wednesday with the slogan "Innovation ecosystem, under one roof."

INOTEX is the premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and Innovation. Leading governmental organizations of IRAN are the partners behind INOTEX: Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund.

More than 400 startups, knowledge-based technology, accelerators, technology parks, inventors, growth centers, venture capitalists and advisers participated in the previous version of the event in early June 2019.

The INOTEX 2019 has hosted over 40,000 expert visitors and 1,400 exhibitors from 25 different countries during its eight versions, and has been pursuing goals such as discussion and networking, joint investment, project participation research and development and etc. To date, over 950 dedicated B2B negotiation sessions have been held between exhibitors and more than 150 agreements have been signed.

ZZ/FNA13990522000720