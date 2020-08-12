'Iran on right track to reach knowledge-based economy'

He made the remarks on the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2020), on Wednesday.

"The presence of more than 5,000 knowledge-based companies and a bigger number of start-ups in Iran is a proof for the fact that equipped with an active technology ecosystem, the country is on the right track to reach a knowledge-based economy and reducing reliance on oil revenues," he said.

"INOTEX 2020 has been held online and two months later that the pre-planned time due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran," he added.

The exhibition is the premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and innovation.

Leading governmental organizations of Iran are the partners behind INOTEX, including Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund.

More than 400 startups, knowledge-based technology, accelerators, technology parks, inventors, growth centers, venture capitalists, and advisers participated in the previous version of the event in early June 2019.

